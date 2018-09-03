Woman found dead, three people missing in Arizona boat crash

(Reuters) - Divers searching the Colorado River in Arizona on Monday found the body of a woman who died after two boats slammed head-on into each other, with three other people still missing from the collision, officials said.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office search and rescue boats look for four people missing on the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu in Arizona, U.S. September 2, 2018. Mohave County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

In the crash on Saturday night, a boat with 10 people and a craft carrying six people struck each other and everyone aboard was thrown into the water near Arizona’s border with California. The two boats sank.

Several people were rescued by nearby boaters, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nine people were injured, including two people who suffered critical injuries in the incident less than 15 miles (24 km) south of the California town of Needles, the sheriff’s office said.

Divers resumed searching on Monday at sunrise for the four missing. They soon found the body of one of four missing boaters, 51-year-old Christi Lewis of California, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said by phone.

The divers were continuing to look for one man and two women, she said.