Arizona police arrest man for alleged rape of patient in vegetative state

(Reuters) - A worker at a long-term care facility where a woman in a vegetative state recently gave birth to a baby has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, police in Phoenix, Arizona, said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is in her 20s and had been a long-term patient at the Hacienda Healthcare center after suffering an injury that left her in a vegetative state, went into labor on the afternoon of Dec. 29, police said.

Phoenix police spokesman Sergeant Tommy Thompson identified the suspect as Nathan Sutherland, 36, who he said had worked at the Hacienda Healthcare facility since 2011.

“This was an employee, rather than a stranger who made his way into the facility,” Thompson told a news conference. “We have no indication that there were other people involved, but again, this is an ongoing investigation.”

The victim has been in the facility since 1992, according to local media.