Arizona governor announces deal to raise teacher pay 20 percent by 2020

(Reuters) - Arizona Governor Doug Dacey on Friday announced a deal with legislative leaders to raise pay for teachers 20 percent by 2020, as teachers stayed away from classrooms for a second straight day in an educators’ revolt over salaries and school funding.

“We are also restoring recession-era cuts to increase funding for schools and putting more money into the classroom - flexible dollars for superintendents to use for support staff pay increases, update antiquated curriculum and improve school infrastructure - without raising taxes,” Ducey said in a joint statement with the Arizona Senate president and House speaker.

Representatives of the teachers, who have been demanding an immediate 20 percent increase did not immediately respond to requests for comment.