Teachers in Arizona, Colorado latest to stage walkouts

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona and Colorado teachers walked out of public school classrooms on Thursday to demand better pay and more education funding in protests set to leave students sitting home for at least a day and possibly longer.

Encouraged by similar protests in West Virginia, Oklahoma and Kentucky, organizers said the job action would send a message to state political leaders about their dissatisfaction.

Colorado public school teachers announced a two-day walkout for Thursday and Friday, when they plan to march to the state capitol in Denver.

“I think our students understand that we need a change and enough is enough,” Noah Karvelis, a music teacher and leader of the grassroots Arizona Educators United said at a Wednesday news conference. “We simply can’t take it any longer.”

Among the group’s demands are an immediate 20 percent increase to salaries which are among the lowest in the country and a freeze on tax cuts until the state’s education budget reaches the national average.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, has offered a cumulative 20 percent pay rise by 2020 and said the state needs low taxes to attract employers. He has pledged $371 million over the next five years for school infrastructure, curriculum, school buses and technology.

The teacher’s group, along with the Arizona Education Association, have called the governor’s proposal insufficient and questioned his ability to fund it.

“We agree with teachers,” Ducey’s spokesman Patrick Ptak said. “They need better pay, and we are fighting on their side to get a budget that raises teacher salaries 20 percent and restores recession-era cuts. We will not stop until we get this plan passed.”

MOST SCHOOLS AFFECTED

The vast number of the state’s more than 200 public school districts with roughly 1.1 million students have canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.

About 22 percent of educators and support staff voted against the walkout, according to the Arizona Republic website.

The protests in Colorado, where Republicans control the senate but Democrats hold the governor’s office and control the lower house, marked a political shift for the teachers’ pay movement. Up till now, demonstrations have been limited to Republican-controlled states where public sector unions are weak.

The Colorado walkout forced the state’s two largest school districts, in Denver and neighboring Jefferson County, to cancel classes. The teachers’ union said it expected between 10,000 and 15,000 teachers to descend on the capitol over the two days.

Colorado’s economy is booming, with a massive population influx to Denver, but teachers say they have to work second jobs and buy school supplies out of their own pockets due to weak funding.

“School districts and public school supporters end up begging for the leftover money at the end of every legislative session,” said the Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest federation of teachers’ unions, organizing the march on the capitol.