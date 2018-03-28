More than 30 people detained in Arizona immigration raid

(Reuters) - More than 30 suspected illegal immigrants have been detained by federal agents after a raid on a home in Phoenix, Arizona, precipitated by a tip about human smuggling, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said.

The Homeland Security Investigations unit of ICE in Phoenix went to the home late Tuesday evening, ICE spokeswoman Lauren Mack said.

“As of now, more than 30 individuals have been detained on immigration administrative charges in conjunction with the investigation,” Mack said in a statement. ICE did not provide additional details.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, the National Network for Immigrant and Refugee Rights and the National Immigrant Justice Center did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered stricter immigration enforcement.

News video posted on social media showed the detainees sitting on a driveway outside the home and a Department of Homeland Security bus.