U.S. officials detain over 30 people in Phoenix immigration raid

(Reuters) - More than 30 suspected illegal immigrants have been detained by federal agents at a home in Phoenix, Arizona, according to government officials.

The Homeland Security Investigations unit of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Phoenix responded to the home late Tuesday evening for suspected human smuggling, according to Lauren Mack, an ICE spokeswoman.

“As of now, more than 30 individuals have been detained on immigration administrative charges in conjunction with the investigation,” Mack said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed as a candidate to crack down on illegal immigration and has ordered stepped-up enforcement in his first 15 months in office.

News video posted on social media showed the detainees sitting on the driveway outside of a home and a large DHS bus.

It was not clear what led federal officials to the residence and ICE did not provide additional information. The investigation is ongoing.