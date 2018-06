(Reuters) - Australia’s South32 Ltd on Monday said it would acquire the remaining 83 percent of Toronto listed company Arizona Mining for $1.3 billion in cash.

FILE PHOTO - A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The offer is for a price of C$6.20 ($4.70) per share, and directors of Arizona Mining unanimously recommend voting in favor of the transaction, South32 said in a statement.