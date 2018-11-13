Technology News
ARM Holdings to invest $1.4 billion-plus on Sichuan project: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chip design company ARM Holdings’ Chinese subsidiary has signed an agreement with southwestern Sichuan province for a more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) research and development project, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

ARM, owned by Japan’s Softbank Group, will build a new complex on a site of about 200,000 square meters for microchip research and development, the report said.

($1 = 6.9576 Chinese yuan renminbi)

