Britain to scrutinise Arm takeover

FILE PHOTO: The Nvidia booth is shown at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will scrutinise a deal by Nvidia Corp to buy British chip designer Arm including what it might mean for the company’s headquarters in England, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“We are investigating this deal further and ministers have spoken to the relevant companies,” the spokesman said.

“The deal was announced earlier this morning and we will scrutinising it in close detail including exactly what it means for the Cambridge HQ.”

“The enterprise act provides the government with powers to intervene in mergers where they raise concerns about national security, financial stability, media plurality and maintaining in the UK the capability to combat and to mitigate the effects of public health emergencies.”