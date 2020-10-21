Huawei, other Chinese tech firms raise concerns on Nvidia's Arm deal: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A NVIDIA logo is shown at SIGGRAPH 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co and several other Chinese tech firms have raised concerns to local regulators about chipmaker Nvidia Corp's NVDA.O deal to buy UK-based chip designer Arm Ltd, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The tech firms have been lobbying the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) to either reject the transaction or impose conditions, which will ensure their access to Arm technology, the report here said, citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the major concerns of these firms is that Nvidia may force the British firm to cut off its Chinese clients, the report added.

Last month, Nvidia had said it would buy Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T for as much as $40 billion, a deal that puts a vital supplier to Apple Inc AAPL.O and others across the industry under the control of a single player.

Huawei and SAMR did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.