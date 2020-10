FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev visits the Central Military Clinical Hospital of the Defence Ministry to meet with Azeri service members, who were wounded during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Baku, Azerbaijan September 30, 2020. Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan will destroy military targets in Armenia from which Armenia is firing on Azeri cities, an aide to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday.

Azerbaijan said earlier that a civilian had been killed in its second city of Ganja by Armenian rocket fire. Armenia denied the attack.