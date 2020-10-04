Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
AMERS

Azerbaijan's Aliyev demands Armenian timetable to withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 24, 2019. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev demanded on Sunday that Armenia set a timetable for withdrawing from the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories, and said Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened.

Aliyev, in a televised address, said Azerbaijan had waited 30 years to recover its lands. “Nagorno-Karabakh is Azeri territory. We must return and we will return,” he said.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up