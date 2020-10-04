Azerbaijan's Aliyev demands Armenian timetable to withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh

FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, April 24, 2019. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev demanded on Sunday that Armenia set a timetable for withdrawing from the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding Azeri territories, and said Azerbaijan would not cease military action until that happened.

Aliyev, in a televised address, said Azerbaijan had waited 30 years to recover its lands. “Nagorno-Karabakh is Azeri territory. We must return and we will return,” he said.