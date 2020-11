Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev gestures as he speaks during an address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan, in this picture released October 26, 2020. Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday he has signed a deal to stop military conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“The signed trilateral statement will become a (crucial) point in the settlement of the conflict,” he said in a televised online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.