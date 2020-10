FILE PHOTO: A view shows a fragment of an artillery shell at the fighting positions of ethnic Armenian soldiers on the front line during a military conflict against Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Sunday it had recorded another 11 casualties among its forces, pushing the military death toll to 974 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

Fighting over the disputed territory has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.