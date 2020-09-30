Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Three Armenian civilians killed in Nagorno-Karabakh town: Armenian state media

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenia said on Wednesday three civilians had been killed in Martakert, a town situated in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh inside Azerbaijan, as a result of an Azeri attack, the Armenpress news agency reported.

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since the mid-1990s. France and Turkey traded recriminations as international tensions mounted.

