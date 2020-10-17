Armenia and Azerbaijan say they have agreed Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Elton Kerimov visits his home for the first time after it was hit by shelling as a ceasefire begins during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 10, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire from midnight, both countries said on Saturday night.

“This decision was taken following the statement of the presidents of the French Republic, the Russian Federation and the United States of America, representing the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, of Oct. 1 2020, the Statement by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group of Oct. 5, and in line with the Moscow Statement of Oct. 10,” Armenia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.