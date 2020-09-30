Azerbaijan says two Armenian warplanes crashed, dismisses downing allegation

BAKU (Reuters) - An aide to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that two Armenian Su-25 fighter jets were destroyed on Sept. 29 after crashing into a mountain, and accused Yerevan of lying about one of its planes being shot down.

Armenia posted pictures earlier of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Tuesday. It named the pilot as Major Valeri Danelin.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied the plane was shot down.

“Both planes crashed into a mountain and exploded and were destroyed. This shows the Armenian military leadership is not providing accurate information to its citizens and the public,” presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev said.