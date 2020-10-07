Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 280 since start of conflict: Ifax

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 6, 2020. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 40 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 280 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27, the Interfax news agency reported.

The region has seen the deadliest fighting in more than 25 years between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces.