FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 29, 2018 / 2:57 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Mine kills three, injures two de-miners in Nagorno-Karabakh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - At least three people working for a landmine clearing charity were killed and two more wounded when an anti-tank mine hit their vehicle on Thursday in Azerbaijan’s breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, the charity said on Thursday.

Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous part of Azerbaijan, is run by ethnic Armenians who declared independence during a conflict that broke out as the Soviet Union crumbled in 1991.

Though a ceasefire was agreed in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia still regularly accuse each other of carrying out attacks in the area. The conflict flared up again in 2016 and saw a number of deadly incidents over the past year.

“Our colleagues were killed while working to make the land safe for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” The Halo Trust, a Scottish charity that has cleared minefields worldwide and was once sponsored by the late Princess Diana, said in a social media post.

The breakaway region’s self-proclaimed foreign ministry confirmed the incident. Karabakh authorities said the staff who were killed were locals.

Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.