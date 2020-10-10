Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease fire: Russia's Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia October 9, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to a ceasefire, starting from 12:00 on Saturday, to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed in the conflict.

Lavrov made the statement after 10-hour-long talks with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts in Moscow around 3:00 in the morning local time. He also said Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to start talks on the settlement of the conflict.