Azeri president agrees to principles suggested by Russia, U.S. and France: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is pictured during an address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan October 4, 2020. Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that principles to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which had been put forward by the United States, Russia and France, should form the basis for a settlement, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

France, Russia and the United States launched a peace drive at a meeting in Geneva on Thursday. The details of the initiative have not been made public.

