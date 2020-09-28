Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over breakaway province continues

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijan forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued on Monday morning with the deployment of heavy artillery on both sides, they said.
The Armenian defence ministry reported fighting throughout the night, while Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said Armenian forces were shelling the town of Terter.
Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kim Coghill
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.