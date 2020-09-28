Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over breakaway province continues

A still image from a video released by the Armenian Defence Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this still image from footage released September 27, 2020. Defence Ministry of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijan forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh continued on Monday morning with the deployment of heavy artillery on both sides, they said.

The Armenian defence ministry reported fighting throughout the night, while Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said Armenian forces were shelling the town of Terter.