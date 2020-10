FILE PHOTO: Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia October 9, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Azeri foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov accused France on Saturday of not being neutral when it comes to mediating the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He told a news conference that France had violated the principle of neutrality, while the Azeri side had not noticed any such violations by Russia.