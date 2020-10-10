Azeri foreign minister says Nagorno-Karabakh truce is temporary

FILE PHOTO: Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia October 9, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Saturday that a humanitarian ceasefire agreed at Moscow talks with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh would only last for as long as it took for the Red Cross to arrange the exchange of the dead.

Speaking at a briefing in Baku, he complained that the status quo on the ground in the mountainous enclave did not suit his country and that Azerbaijan hoped and expected to take control of more territory in time.

Azerbaijan and Armenia both accused each other of swiftly violating the terms of the ceasefire on Saturday, raising questions about how meaningful the truce, brokered by Russia, would turn out to be.