France calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to end hostilities

PARIS (Reuters) - France called on Yerevan and Baku to end hostilities and immediately restart dialogue after Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“France is extremely concerned by the confrontation,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes bon der Muhll said in a statement.

Along with the United States and Russia, France is co-president of the Minsk group, which mediates between both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia said Azerbaijan had carried out an air and artillery attack on Nagorno-Karabakh, but Azerbaijan said it had responded to Armenian shelling.