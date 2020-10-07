France says pushing for Nagorno-Karabakh talks in coming days

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives at the Residence Palace ahead of an informal breakfast in Brussels, Belgium, September 21, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that talks would be held in Geneva on Thursday and Moscow on Monday to try to convince warring sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to agree to negotiate a ceasefire.

Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament’s foreign affairs committee that France, Russia and the United States would hold those talks to start a dialogue that needed to take place without preconditions.