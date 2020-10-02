Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

France's Macron proposes new talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight separatism, in Les Mureaux, outside Paris, France, October 2, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement he had spoken on the phone successively with the prime minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and had proposed a new method to restart talks within the Minsk group.

Macron said work would start from Friday evening, as he upped his efforts to broker mediation in his role as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk group.

He also reiterated his call for a ceasefire.

Reporting by GV De Clercq and John Irish; editing by Diane Craft

