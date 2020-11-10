Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,302

FILE PHOTO: Men walk along graves of soldiers and civilians who were killed during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, November 2, 2020. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

YEREVAN (Reuters) - The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Tuesday it had suffered 81 more casualties, taking its military death toll to 1,302 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.