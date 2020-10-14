Armenian PM Pashinyan says Azerbaijan aims to completely occupy Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) hold a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday Azerbaijan aimed to occupy the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh completely, and described the situation in the conflict zone as “very difficult”.

Pashinyan said in a speech that Azerbaijan and Turkey did not want “to stop their aggression”.

The renewed fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh is the worst since a 1994 ceasefire ended a war over the breakaway region that killed at least 30,000.