Armenian PM Pashinyan says Azerbaijan aims to completely occupy Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday Azerbaijan aimed to occupy the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh completely, and described the situation in the conflict zone as “very difficult”.
Pashinyan said in a speech that Azerbaijan and Turkey did not want “to stop their aggression”.
The renewed fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh is the worst since a 1994 ceasefire ended a war over the breakaway region that killed at least 30,000.
Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.