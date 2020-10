Mourners attend the funeral of 7-year-old Aysu Isgandarova, who according to relatives and local media was killed by recent shelling in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the village of Garayusifli near Barda, Azerbaijan October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

BAKU (Reuters) - Fourteen civilians were killed on Wednesday and more than 40 wounded when Armenian armed forces shelled the Azeri town of Barda, RIA news agency citied Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s office as saying.

The Armenian defence ministry denied Azeri claims its forces had shelled the town.