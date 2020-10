FILE PHOTO: Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks during an address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan October 9, 2020. Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan/Handout via REUTERS

BAKU (Reuters) - Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said in address to the nation that Azerbaijan wanted to resolve the conflict over its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region by political and military means.

He reiterated a demand that ethnic Armenian forces should leave the territory of the region in order for the conflict to stop.