Leader of Nagorno-Karabakh says ceasefire with Azerbaijan was unavoidable

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Arayik Harutyunyan, leader of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, attends a news conference in Stepanakert October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

YEREVAN (Reuters) - The leader of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Tuesday that a ceasefire was unavoidable after Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region.

Arayik Harutyunyan said that ethnic Armenian forces lost some regions during six weeks of fighting and Azeri units were close to Stepanakert, the region’s center.

Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

