Kremlin says Russia, U.S., France drawing up joint statement on Karabakh crisis: Ifx

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The presidents of Russia, the United States and France are drawing up a joint statement about the crisis over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Thursday.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the crisis with Russia’s Security Council.

“Putin told the meeting’s participants about preparations for a joint statement on Nagorno-Karabakh by the presidents of Russia, the U.S. and France,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying.