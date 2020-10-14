Kremlin says fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh should stop immediately

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region should stop immediately and that the conflict should be resolved through diplomatic means.

Since a Russian-brokered truce came into force on Saturday, the two sides have accused each other of serious violations and attacks against civilians.