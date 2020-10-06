Kremlin says fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh must stop

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday urged all sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which has pitted Azerbaijan against Armenia and ethnic Armenians in the mountain enclave to halt fighting immediately.

The call, by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, came after Russia’s foreign intelligence chief warned that the conflict was drawing in thousands of Islamist radicals who posed a threat to Moscow.