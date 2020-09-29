Kremlin urges halt to Karabakh fighting

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia wanted the fighting between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh to stop, and warned that talk of providing military support to either side only added fuel to the fire.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Peskov added that Moscow was in constant contact with the authorities in Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan about the conflict.