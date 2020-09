FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed clashes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region in a phone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

It said the conversation noted that it was important not to allow further escalation of the conflict and it was necessary to halt all military action.