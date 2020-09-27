Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Nagorno-Karabakh announces martial law and total mobilization

By Reuters Staff

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Nagorno-Karabakh has introduced martial law and total mobilization of its male population after a flare-up in the Azeri-Armenian conflict, the region’s president Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement on Sunday.

Tensions have increased between Armenia and Azerbaijan over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions.

Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Catherine Evans

