Nagorno-Karabakh announces martial law and total mobilization

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Nagorno-Karabakh has introduced martial law and total mobilization of its male population after a flare-up in the Azeri-Armenian conflict, the region’s president Arayik Harutyunyan said in a statement on Sunday.

Tensions have increased between Armenia and Azerbaijan over clashes in which Yerevan said Azeri forces shelled the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azeri military and civilian positions.