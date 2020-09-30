Nagorno-Karabakh reports about 23 more losses on Wednesday: ministry

A view shows a crater and damaged cars in Martakert following what the Armenian Foreign Ministry said was an air strike of Azeri armed forces, during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout photo released September 30, 2020. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The defence ministry of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said it could report 23 more casualties on Wednesday as fighting continued between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in the area.

Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded in fighting since Sunday that has spread well beyond the enclave’s boundaries, threatening to spill over into all-out war between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia.