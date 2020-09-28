Armenia's parliament accuses Azerbaijan of 'full-scale military attack' on Karabakh

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia’s parliament on Monday condemned what it said was a “full-scale military attack” by Azerbaijan on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh and said Turkey’s involvement in the crisis could risk destabilising the region.

“The international community should take active steps to prevent not only aggression by Azerbaijan, but also Turkey’s ambitions to be involved in the ... conflict which will lead to the region’s destabilisation,” parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan said.