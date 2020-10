FILE PHOTO: Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) hold a joint news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday his country could make concessions over the Nagorno-Karabakh region if Azerbaijan was ready to do the same, TASS news agency reported.