Armenia's Pashinyan, France's Macron share phone call: government

Slideshow ( 2 images )

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke on Friday over the phone with France’s President Emmanuel Macron about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the government in Yerevan said.

The two sides agreed that any use of foreign fighters and terrorists in the conflict was unacceptable, and Macron called for an immediate ceasefire, the statement said.