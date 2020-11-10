Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Armenian PM says military actions in Karabakh not over yet

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region were not completely finished yet, after signing a ceasefire agreement over the conflict.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.

Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alex Richardson

