Armenian PM says he signed ceasefire deal on army's insistence

FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia October 13, 2020. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday he made the decision to sign a ceasefire agreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the army insisted on it.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.