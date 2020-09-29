Armenian PM: atmosphere is not right for talks with Azerbaijan

FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meets with the country's military leadership following the clashes with the Azerbaijani armed forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27, 2020. Press Office of Armenian Government/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that the atmosphere was not right for talks with Azerbaijan while military operations were taking place in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian news agencies reported.

Pashinyan said that senior Turkish military officials were in Azerbaijan directing military operations and urged the international community to condemn Azeri and Turkish aggression, adding that existence of the Armenian people was under threat.