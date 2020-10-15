Armenia's PM Pashinyan says Karabakh solution must be acceptable to all: RIA

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Yerevan, Armenia October 13, 2020. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that Yerevan was ready to implement ceasefire agreements to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that were reached in Moscow last week, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported.

He also said a compromise acceptable to all must be found.

Also speaking to RIA Novosti, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said Russia, which mediated the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, was Azerbaijan’s strategic partner and would continue to play leading role in seeking a solution.

The fighting over the breakaway region has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.