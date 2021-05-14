Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Armenian PM Pashinyan asks Russia's Putin for military support - Ifax

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a parliament session in Yerevan, Armenia May 10, 2021. Tigran Mehrabyan/PAN Photo via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for military support, the Interfax news agency reported, amid a renewed rise in tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan that last year exploded into a bloody conflict.

Putin held a phone call late on Thursday with Pashinyan, during which he stressed the need for strict observance of a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia last year.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Catherine Evans

