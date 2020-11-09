Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

Azerbaijan says it downed Russian helicopter by accident, apologises

By Reuters Staff

BAKU (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that Azeri forces downed a Russian helicopter near its border with Armenia by accident, expressing apologies to Moscow and readiness to pay compensation.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said earlier on Monday that one of its Mi-24 helicopters had been shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Williams

