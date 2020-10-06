Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Russia, Iran concerned about risk of foreign fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh: ministry

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference following a meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed concern over the potential involvement of Syrian and Libyan fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia’s foreign ministry said.

During their phone call, their second since Friday, the ministers also expressed “serious concern about the unprecedented escalation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Gareth Jones

