Russia, Iran concerned about risk of foreign fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh: ministry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed concern over the potential involvement of Syrian and Libyan fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia’s foreign ministry said.
During their phone call, their second since Friday, the ministers also expressed “serious concern about the unprecedented escalation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the ministry said.
