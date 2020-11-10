Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discussed Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, says Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 25, 2020. PREUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal by phone on Tuesday, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman told the Echo Moskvy radio station.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.